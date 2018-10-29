Access to USS Arizona Memorial won’t reopen until early 2019

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs to the dock at the USS Arizona Memorial aren’t expected to be completed until March, the National Park said Monday.
Access to the memorial was suspended May 6, and an inspection found significant damgae to the anchoring system of the boat dock.
The park service confirmed that access to the memorial won’t reopen in time for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7.
“Not being able to welcome survivors and their families on the USS Arizona Memorial this coming December 7th is heartbreaking,” said Jacqueline Ashwell, superintendent of WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument, who oversees the memorial.
“After exploring multiple options, we are working with our friends in the U.S. Navy to hold an intimate ceremony aboard a vessel adjacent to the USS Arizona. The Navy has been our partner every step of the way, and I could not be more grateful for their support.”
The boat-based ceremony will include a floral tribute and will also allow survivors, their families, and other key dignitaries to pay their respects to the fallen. This special ceremony will be in addition to the full land-based commemoration ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.
Meanwhile, as the repairs to the dock continues, visitors will still be able to take a harbor tour, passing close to the USS Arizona Memorial.
