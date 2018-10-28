Will the weather be a trick or treat?

It sure has been a beautiful weekend across the state with a few windward and mauka showers. Showers will pass over the islands tonight and we can enjoy another day with the trade winds on Sunday. As we head into Monday night, the weather begins to get interesting. A front and upper level disturbance will create instability in our atmosphere and bring us a chance for heavy rain on Tuesday. The winds will shift and turn out of the south and this will allow us to be tapped into deep tropical moisture. Improving weather comes our way on Wednesday with the showers tapering off and becoming scattered and then more isolated. That may be good news for trick-or-treaters.