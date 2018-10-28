Will the weather be a trick or treat?

It sure has been a beautiful weekend across the state with a few windward and mauka showers. Showers will pass over the islands tonight and we can enjoy another day with the trade winds on Sunday. As we head into Monday night, the weather begins to get interesting. A front and upper level disturbance will create instability in our atmosphere and bring us a chance for heavy rain on Tuesday. The winds will shift and turn out of the south and this will allow us to be tapped into deep tropical moisture. Improving weather comes our way on Wednesday with the showers tapering off and becoming scattered and then more isolated. That may be good news for trick-or-treaters.
Let’s talk surf... a new north-northwest swell is expected to build tonight resulting in near advisory-level surf for north facing shores through Sunday. Near advisory-level surf is possible again late Tuesday through Wednesday as a long-period northwest swell arrives. Surf along south facing shores will slowly lower through into early next week. Strong southerly winds ahead of a front will bring rough and choppy breakers along south facing shores next Tuesday. No other significant swells are expected through next week.
Wishing you a wonderful Autumn and a safe Halloween week with the ohana.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.