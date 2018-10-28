Rangers tase a man twice, arrest him in Haleakala National Park

HALEAKALA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was tased and taken into federal custody earlier this week after an incident within the Haleakala National Park.
According to a court affidavit, Matthew Gonzales displayed strange and threatening behavior while in the park on Oct. 24.
Documents say that Gonzales entered the park without paying the fee, refused orders from park rangers and threatened them.
At one point, Gonzales picked up a lava rock and refused to put it down when ordered by rangers.
Fearing for the safety of responding officers and the public, authorities tased the man, bringing him down to the ground, documents said.
Once on the ground, Gonzales reportedly held onto the rock and struggled with officers as they attempted to apprehend him. He was warned he would be tased a second time if he did not comply.
The brief struggle continued before the ranger decided to fire his taser a second time.
He was eventually taken into custody. He’s accused of interfering with agency function, violating a lawful order and nonpayment of recreational fees.
Gonzales made his initial appearance in court and on Thursday and has a detention hearing scheduled for next week.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.