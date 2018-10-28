A North Shore hospital celebrates a milestone anniversary

KAHUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A North Shore hospital marked a major milestone Saturday.
The Kahuku Medical Center celebrated it’s service to the North Shore community with a 10th anniversary bash.
A health Hoolaulea was held this weekend to commemorate the occasion.
The medical center brings much needed healthcare to the distant communities of Kahuku and Laie.
“The next closest facility is either Wahiawa or Castle Medical Center in Kaneohe. That’s a 45-mile drive total and we are the only ER in the area. We are essential for this community’s health and their employment,” Alan MacPhee, CEO of Kahuku Medical Center said.
The hospital employs about 200 people.
Although the facility has been around for nearly 90 years, a decade ago the state stepped in to help when the hospital was struggling financially.
Before it was renamed Kahuku Medical Center, the facility was known as Kahuku hospital.
