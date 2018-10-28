Pittsburgh synagogue shooting sends ripples of heartache through Hawaii’s Jewish community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - News of the tragedy in Pittsburgh came as many in our local Jewish community were just waking up and preparing to go to the Shabbat service for the Congregation Sof Ma'arav at the First Unitarian Church of Honolulu.
"We all woke up this morning with news of the tragedy in Pittsburgh," said congregation member Robert Littman who admits the Jewish community in Hawaii is a small, but very welcoming group of people.
Lauren Cheatham is a Boston native with many friends in Pittsburgh. When she heard about what happened Saturday morning she immediately reached for her phone.
"It was hard. It was a very hard morning. I reached out to friends who I know in Pittsburgh. Luckily, nobody I know was there but it was a very emotional morning," said Cheatham.
Many congregation members recall a recent scare at the Temple Emanu-El in Nuuanu.
"There was a bombing threat called into the pre-school there," said Robert Littman.
The temple was evacuated but no one was hurt and no bomb was found. Instances like that and what happened today are reminders that Jewish people still face extreme persecution.
"Jews have been systematically driven out of the middle east - out of Egypt, Malaysia Morrocco, Iraq, Iran - once large flourishing communities have shrunk almost to nothing," added Littman.
Regardless of religious affiliation, if you’re a parent, what happened in Pittsburgh represents yet another challenging discussion.
“We’re still figuring that out. It’s hard. It’s hard to figure out and understand kind of how complicated and difficult the real world is,” said Lauren Cheatham as she looked down at her young daughter.
This congregation is reaching out to the Jewish community in Hawaii and letting them know they have a place to belong.
"We are a very welcoming community so for anybody who feels that they need support, know that we are here," said Cheatham.
