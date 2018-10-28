Kawananakoa’s former attorney testifies at OHA trustee’s ethics hearing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More testimony was heard Friday in the state ethics hearing over embattled OHA Trustee Rowena Akana.
Among the charges, the state ethics commission says Akana may have violated gifts and fair treatment law when she got $72,000 in legal help from heiress Abigail Kawananakoa.
Kawananakoa’s former attorney, Jim Wright, says the money never went to Akana herself, but to her legal team. He says the money was to benefit OHA not Akana personally.
"The way it has been presented is if she were engaged in some sort of criminal activity delivering lunch bags of $100 bills," said Wright.
“A lifetime of charity is suddenly characterized as some form of mendacious criminal activity. (It’s) just grossly unfair,” he continued.
Akana had challenged OHA over the purchase of its headquarters and OHA did not cover her legal fees. The hearing was expected to wrap up Friday. It’s not known when the commission will issue a ruling.
