Hotel strike day 21: Negotiations to continue in the coming week

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks day 21 of the hotel workers strike in Waikiki and Maui with no major changes in the immediate future.
Workers have stood their ground on the picket lines demanding better wages and benefits.
The workers' union, UNITE Here Local 5, represents the roughly 2,700 workers on strike from the five Kyo-ya operated hotels. Late Friday night, the union issued a statement saying:
Local 5 members have worked hard since the end of our contract in July to initiate a productive discussion with management about the core issues affecting our industry.
We took a step forward tonight. There is a significant distance remaining, but we know that we’re walking with a strong community of workers and allies.
Our strike will continue until further notice. Our picket lines remain strong 24/7 at all of the striking hotels. We will be conducting joint negotiations with other union affiliates next week.
We want to thank the community members, elected officials, organizations, labor unions, and visitors who have been supporting Marriott workers on the picket line every day since our strike began 20 days ago.
Workers are demanding an increase in hourly wage by $3 while Kyo-ya is offering 70 cents more.
Workers are also wanting an increase of job security in light of fears that automated hotel services will lead to the reduction of positions needed.
So far, there has been no indication that either side will back down.
