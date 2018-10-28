Hawaii falls to Fresno State, 50-20

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team is now 6-4 and has lost three-straight games after Fresno State rolled over Hawaii, 50-20 at Bulldog Stadium.
Hawaii falls to 3-2 in Mountain West Conference play after starting 3-0. The Warriors took an early 3-0 lead before a 30 minute delay in the first quarter due to electrical issues with the stadium lights. Once play resumed, the Bulldogs showed no mercy as they led an offensive onslaught on the Warriors defense.
Quarterback Marcus McMaryion threw for 284 yards and four touchdowns, leading Fresno State to 562 yards of total offense.
For Hawaii, quarterback Cole McDonald threw for 225 yards, a touchdown and an interception - his fourth this season.He also ran for a team-leading 62 yards.
Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers ran for 125 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries but the real star of the show for Fresno State was Jamire Jordan, who not only caught a touchdown but also had a “kick-six” after Ryan Meskell missed a 53-yard field goal at the end of the first half for a 100-yard return for a score.
Not to be outdone, Bulldogs wide receiver KeeSean Johnson caught eight passes for 102 yards to become Fresno State’s all-time receptions leader, breaking Green Bay Packers wideout DaVante Adams program record.
Hawaii will return home to Aloha Stadium to take on Utah State next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HT.
