Crash on the H-1 Freeway backs up traffic near Kaonohi Overpass

H-1 FREEWAY (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on the H-1 Freeway backed up traffic Saturday afternoon.
Police said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash located near the Kaonohi Overpass. At least two lanes are blocked.
Traffic cameras showed a build up of vehicles in the eastbound lanes of the freeway.
The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. Emergency crews are on scene.
It is unclear if there were any injuries at this time.
This story will be updated.
