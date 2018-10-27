Waipahu ends Castle’s run, 32-3

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Castle High School’s Cinderella run came to an end tonight in the OIA D-I championship game, losing to Waipahu 32-3 at Aloha Stadium.
The Knights fell behind early, trailing by as many as 22 points in the third quarter. Waipahu didn’t take its foot off the accelerator, running up the scoreboard while putting Castle in its rear view mirror.
After winning last year’s D-II championship game, Waipahu will now go into the state tournament in 2018 as the D-I champion.
