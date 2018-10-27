US successfully intercepts medium-range ballistic ‘target missile’ off Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully shot down a medium-range ballistic “target missile” launched from Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility early Friday.
The USS John Finn tracked the target missile and launched a SM-3 Block IIA guided missile off Hawaii to intercept it.
“This was a superb accomplishment and key milestone for the SM-3 Block IIA return to flight,” said Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, director of the U.S Missile Defense Agency, in a news release. “My congratulations to the entire team, including our sailors, industry partners, and allies who helped achieve this milestone.”
The SM-3 Block IIA is being developed by the U.S. and Japan and operates as part of the AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense system, the naval component of the U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System.
The Missile Defense Agency says its mission is to develop and deploy a layered ballistic missile defense system to defend the United States and allies from ballistic missile attacks of all ranges in all phases of flight.
