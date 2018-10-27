2 UPS workers arrested for allegedly stealing packages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two UPS workers suspected of stealing packages have been arrested.
Brendan Kau, 21, and Christopher Nicholas, 25, are accused of theft.
Nicholas was also arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Deputy sheriffs suspect the men were taking electronics that were bound for stores.
Both have been released pending further investigation. The state Attorney General’s Office is now handling the case.
