Think carefully about where you park in Haleiwa: Towing complaints on the rise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Neal Gorenflo took his family to Haleiwa’s Ace Hardware Store on Saturday to purchase a tube of glue, he thought that purchase entitled him to leave his car in the store’s parking lot when they went to lunch.
He was wrong.
“I said why would you tow a customer? They (Ace) said you have to be in the store,” said Gorenflo, a tourist from Mountain View, Calif.
"Possibly the worst welcome I've gotten on any vacation and certainly not the kind of welcome I would expect in Hawaii."
He said his car was towed more than nine miles away, adding more than $70 to his tab. He said he paid a total of $190 under protest.
Complaints like Gorenflo’s are on the rise as Haleiwa’s booming tourism economy clashes with its shortage of parking spaces.
Some businesses, like Ace and McDonald’s, have entered into agreements with Response Parking Management to aggressively police their lots.
Signs in their parking lots and check-out counters warn that customers who are not in the stores could get their cars towed.
“How can the businesses make money or service their customers if there’s no parking,” said Response’s founder Alex Kanamu.
But Gorenflo said the aggressive tow policies are turning off tourists.
The company faces multiple negative reviews on-line and some complaints with the state Consumer Protection Office.
Local businesses also complain that the practice is giving their town a bad rap. But several told us they didn’t want to complain publicly because of who owns the Wahiawa property where the cars are towed to.
The owner is state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, who lives in the house.
He told Hawaii News Now that he collects $250 dollars a month from the tow company but said he's otherwise not involved with the company in any way.
The tow company said that Dela Cruz’s property actually makes its tows from Haleiwa shorter and cheaper than competing tow companies.
