Tagovailoa leads Thompson High to 63-49 comeback

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa might be a household name in college football, but don’t sleep on his younger brother, Taulia.
The high school senior is a quarterback for Thompson High School in Alabama and also a Crimson Tide commit. The younger Tagovailoa led his team to an incredible 63-29 win over Hewitt-Trussville.
Tagovailoa led his team from a 28-0 deficit to get the win on senior night, putting on a show in front of a national audience with four total touchdowns and over 300 yards from scrimmage.
The four-star dual-threat signal-caller rushed for 152 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns while throwing for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
