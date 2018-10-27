Union for striking hotel workers, management return to bargaining table

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nineteen days.
That’s how long striking hotel workers from five hotels have walked the picket lines in Waikiki and on Maui.
But in a welcome development, both sides returned to the bargaining table Friday for the first time since the strike started Oct. 8.
UNITE Here Local 5 represents 2,700 striking workers from the five Kyo-ya hotels. They want a $3 hike in hourly pay and better benefits.
Kyo-ya’s offering 70 cents more an hour.
Hotel workers say they’re prepared to strike until they get what they consider a fair contract.
“We’ll have to see what they come up with. We’re standing strong and united," said striking worker Janal Kaina. "The line is just going to go on regardless until we get our contract.”
Workers are also concerned that automation could cost them jobs.
They want assurances from Kyo-ya that won’t happen.
