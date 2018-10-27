Soros, the far right's boogeyman, is again a target

FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017 file photom, George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP) (Olivier Hoslet)
By ADAM GELLER | October 27, 2018 at 5:28 AM HST - Updated October 27 at 5:28 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The mail bomb sent to billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros this week is a reminder of his place as one of the far right's most hated boogeymen.

But the demonization of Soros in the U.S. and Europe has moved from the fringes to the political mainstream. It has turned Soros into the subject of far-flung conspiracy theories that accuse him of being the leader of globalist plot to undermine society.

This year, Soros has been accused of funding a caravan of Central American migrants marching toward the U.S., and of hijacking a campaign by Florida high school students demanding gun control.

And President Donald Trump tweeted recently that women protesting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court were paid by Soros.

There is no evidence to support those claims.

