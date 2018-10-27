Scattering loved ones' ashes at Disney is a thing

ORLANDO (CNN) - Headed to Disney in the near future?
According to The Wall Street Journal, it’s increasingly popular for guests at the famous parks to scatter the ashes of their loved ones on the properties.
It’s so common it even has it’s own code — “HEPA cleanup.”
And people aren’t just scattering the cremains on flower beds. CNN reports they’re actually scattering them on rides, including “Pirates of The Caribbean” and “It’s A Small World.”
Custodians say the Haunted Mansion may be the most popular place to leave ashes.
If cremains are found, an attraction must be closed to the public and an ultrafine vacuum cleaner is used to suck them up.
Disney representatives point out that it’s illegal to scatter human ashes in the park and anyone caught doing it will be escorted off the property.
