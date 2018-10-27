Roosevelt takes down Kaimuki, 28-14

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the OIA D-II championship game tonight, undefeated Kaimuki lost its first game of the season against Roosevelt, 28-18 at Aloha Stadium.
Led by linebacker Kevin Davis’five tackles and two sacks, the Rough Riders had their way in the final minutes of the game to put away the Bulldogs.
Even with the loss, Kaimuki already clinched its spot in the state tournament after beating Kaiser last weekend, but the win allows Roosevelt to keep its season going.
The Rough Riders defense forced three fourth quarter turnovers, including two defensive touchdowns. With the win, Roosevelt have won its first OIA championship in school history.
