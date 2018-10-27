Rainbow Wahine upset #11 Cal Poly in 5-set thriller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Against one of the best teams in the nation, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team secured a crucial win over #11 Cal Poly in a back-and-forth five-set match (14-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10) tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.
With the win, Hawaii improves to 9-1 in conference play, avenging their lone loss in the Big West to Cal Poly earlier this season. Overall, the 'Bows have overcome a slow start to the season to post a record of 14-6 with six games remaining in the regular season.
The loss marked the first time the Mustangs have lost in conference play in 2018.
Hawaii will have a quick turnaround to host UC Santa Barbara tomorrow night at home. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HT.
