Police: Alcohol appears to be a factor in critical overnight crash in Haleiwa

HALEIWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an overnight crash in Haleiwa that left a woman in critical condition. A preliminary investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor, police said Saturday morning.
The crash happened Friday around 11:30 p.m.
Police said a 29-year-old woman was driving northbound on Kamehameha Highway when her vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane. Moments later, police said she crashed into a concrete pillar of the Anahulu Bridge.
HPD added that it appears the woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The highway was shut down in both directions for several hours.
Police said high speed does not appear to be a factor.
