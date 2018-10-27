Navy says most marine mammals won’t be affected by sonar, explosives tests off Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy has released its final environmental impact statement regarding proposed military training and testing off the coasts of Hawaii and Southern California.
It says it took new marine mammal data and public input into consideration.
That information led the Navy to conclude that sonar and explosives will affect more marine life than previously estimated, but that 99.9 percent will not be harmed.
Sonar and explosives training conducted with strict measures in place to mitigate harm would “contribute incremental effects on the ocean ecosystem, which is already experiencing and absorbing a multitude of stressors.”
Critics say they will assess whether the Navy has complied with its legal duty to do everything reasonably possible to protect marine animals.
Even with all the mitigation in place, they say, the Navy testing would inflict harm on whales, dolphins and other marine mammals each year.
There is a 30-day waiting period before final action on the issue, which is expected later this year.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.