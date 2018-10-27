In emotional day in court, mother of 3-year-old girl who died after dentist visit takes the stand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial of a former Kailua dentist accused of recklessly causing the death of a young patient continued Friday, with the mother of 3-year-old Finley Boyle taking the stand.
Ashley Puleo says Lilly Geyer was the first dentist Finley ever saw.
After an evaluation on Nov. 7, 2013, Puleo says she was told Finley had 10 cavities and needed four baby root canals.
Puleo became emotional as she described what happened the day of the procedure, Dec. 3.
She says she watched a dental technician mix the sedatives and give them to Finley.
Puleo says they waited in reception area at Island Dentistry for Children for the drugs to kick in.
In about 30 minutes, she says Finley became loopy and began losing her balance.
"The technician came in and picked Finley up and took her into the back room. She assured me that (Finley) was all settled in and comfortable," Puleo said.
Puleo says she hadn’t seen Geyer up to that point.
She says she stepped out to get a cup of coffee and got a phone call from the office shortly after, saying everything with Finley was going great.
Puleo, who is a registered nurse, says the call made her uncomfortable so she headed back to the office.
Back in the reception area, she says she saw people quickly walking back and forth to her daughter's room.
Then she saw a team of emergency medical technicians.
"I saw their backs just going, running that way (towards Finley's room). At that point, I just threw my stuff down and ran back there," said Puleo.
Finley stopped breathing.
She was taken to Castle Medical Center and later transported to Kapiolani Medical Center.
Puleo says Finley never woke up and died a month later in hospice care.
Geyer’s attorney, Michael Green, grilled the mother about why she didn’t tell the dentist Finley was diagnosed with a viral upper respiratory infection just hours before Geyer evaluated the little girl on Nov. 7.
He pointed to the medical history paperwork Puleo filled out that day that said Finley did not have any respiratory problems.
“You think the dentist had a right to know that information? To decide if she wants to treat the little girl? Do you think she had a right to know,” asked Green.
“If it was the day was she was going to receive medicine, absolutely,” Puleo eventually answered.
Green says without that information, his client didn't understand why Finley was having complications.
“It could kill her! It could kill her! Right? An upper respiratory infection? And getting sedation could kill your daughter, couldn’t it?" Green said.
The trial continues on Monday.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.