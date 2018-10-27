Meet Hawaii’s 2019 Teacher of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kealakehe Intermediate School teacher Mathieu Williams is Hawaii’s 2019 Teacher of the Year.
He was awarded the state’s top teaching honor at a special ceremony Friday at Washington Place.
“Mathieu’s passion and dedication has accelerated Kealakehe Intermediate’s technology and digital media program into a very popular focus among his students and has developed them into a nationally competitive team in two short years,” said schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto.
“Mathieu has done amazing work to energize his students, his school and his community, and we look forward to even greater achievements from him in the future.”
Williams, who joined the DOE in 2016, will represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year program.
In addition to Williams, Hawaii’s District Teachers of the Year honored Friday are:
- Shane Albritton, Public Charter Schools, School for Examining Essential Questions of Sustainability (SEEQS)
- Brandon Arakawa, Maui District, Kahului Elementary School
- Sean Doi, Kauai District, Kauai Complex Area Office
- Sam Hankins, Honolulu District, Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School
- Gail Izumigawa, Leeward District, Waipahu High School
- Mary Ann Kurose, Central District, Radford High School
- Debbie Morrow, Windward District, Kailua Elementary School
