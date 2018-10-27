Man dies after van plunges 700 feet off Kauai cliff

WAIMEA CANYON (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old Kansas man’s body was recovered Friday after his van plunged 700 feet off a Kokee cliff, Kauai police said.
Mark Pressly, who lives part-time on Kauai, was reported missing Thursday night.
He was last heard of Thursday morning in the vicinity of the Waimea Canyon lookout.
On Friday morning, firefighters searching by air found Pressly’s Chevy van suspending on a ledge between the Waimea Canyon and Puu Hinahina lookouts.
Authorities said the van appeared to have been driven into a restricted area when it veered off the roadway, plunging 700 feet before landing on the ledge.
No foul play is suspected.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.