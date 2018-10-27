A major mess on the side of a Kalihi street finally cleared

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next to the Halona Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in Kalihi, an illegal dump site has astounded thousands of drivers daily and outraged neighbors. For months, an abandoned flat bed truck, tree trimmings, broken cement blocks, mounds of waste and even a toilet have been left all out in the open.
"As you drive by, you see the pile just grow and grow and grow and you see it spilling into the street," said Liliha resident Debbie Cadiente, who complained to the city.
On Friday, state workers took several loads away because the street is state property while the city came later to tow the abandoned truck.
"We were made aware yesterday (Thursday) and certainly we want to be responsive to a situation like, that this should not be tolerated," said DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara.
All along Halona Street, there are no dumping signs, but that clearly didn't happen here. In fact, the state says when you look at the trash, it appears it was left by contractors.
"It seems that this was contractor material or someone who is actually doing commercial work so it's even more frustrating that some thing like this occurs," said Sakahara.
Cadiente is glad the mess was cleaned up, but worries the illegal dumpers will come back. While government is responsble for cleanups like this, she says the community needs to step up.
"It needs to stop, but it really needs to start with the people," she said.
To report illegal dumping, the public may contact the HDOT Highways Maintanence Branch at 808-831-6714 for state routes or the City’s environmental concern line at 808-768-3300.
If you see illegal dumping in the act, call 911.
