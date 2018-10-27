Human skull found in backyard, delivered to police department

OAKLAND (KGO/CNN) - What seemed like a Halloween prank is now a suspicious death investigation after someone delivered a human skull to the Oakland Police Department Friday.
People who live in the West Oakland neighborhood are in shock over the discovery of a human skull.
"I'm very sad,” said Fentahun Biwota. “I'm very sad about that."
Two people visiting the home found the skull in plain sight.
"It was decomposed and had a little bit of flesh on it," said Sgt. Michael Cardoza of the Oakland Police Department.
What they did next surprised even seasoned officers.
“They thought it was real enough that it had to be brought to our attention immediately,” Cardoza said. “I can say in my years of service, I’ve never had a human skull delivered to the police station.”
The coroner's office is now working to determine the identity and cause of death.
"I'm not saying there's any foul play in this at all except for how it got here that's something we're working on," Cordoza said.
The mystery was made more difficult because the skull was moved.
"If I found it, I have to call the police before I touch it," Biwota said.
Police are searching through missing persons cases, working to locate the corresponding body, and asking anyone with information to come forward.
Copyright 2018 KGO via CNN. All rights reserved.