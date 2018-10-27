HPD warns of extortion scam where caller claims loved one has been kidnapped

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new warning from Honolulu Police about a frightening extortion scam going around.
Honolulu CrimeStoppers says recent incidents have been reported in which a victim gets a phone call from a familiar number. The person on the other end claims to have kidnapped a loved one and demands a ransom.
“In one case, the victim received a phone call from his wife’s phone number which had been spoofed. The victim believed the person on the phone because it appeared that the call had originated from his wife’s phone,” CrimeStoppers said.
The message from police: Don’t fall for it, don’t pay any money and provide personal information to the scammers.
“If you receive these types of calls, please do your best to confirm that your loved ones are safe,” police said.
After checking in with your loved ones, police urge anyone who receives a call like this to file a report with police.
You can call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
