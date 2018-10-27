Here’s how to report concerns about illegal vacation rentals to VRBO

The 6-bedroom home has $1.5M in fines but the city doesn't appear to be collecting. (Kawano, Lynn)
By HNN Staff | October 26, 2018 at 2:15 PM HST - Updated October 26 at 2:15 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vacation rental site VRBO says it’s taken off the listing for a palatial home in Kailua that’s racked up more than $1.5 million in fines from the city.

The city has been grappling with the illegal rental for years, and has put a lien on the property.

And after Hawaii News Now did a story on the situation Thursday, VRBO said it took the rental’s listing down. The rental could still be up on other vacation rental sites, however.

In a statement, VRBO said it takes the issue of illegal vacation rentals seriously.

“We reserve the right to remove any listing that violates our terms and conditions,” the company said, in a statement.

HomeAway also operates a website, www.StayNeighborly.com, where anyone can report concerns about a short-term rental advertised on the site.

