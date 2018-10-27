Abandoned plantation style home destroyed by fire on Maui

PUUNENE, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire destroyed a plantation style home in Puunene Maui Saturday morning.
The Maui Fire Department says firefighters responded to the abandoned home on Hansen Road just after 9 a.m.
The old home was located across the Puunene Post Office and very near to the now closed Puunene Mill and smoke stack. MFD officials believe homeless people were occupying the structure.
As fire crews rushed to the scene, the smoke was visible for miles.
Multiple companies responded and the fire was contained before it could spread to nearby dry brush.
Firefighters don’t yet know what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
The home is considered to have been totally destroyed.
