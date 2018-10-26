Wet trade wind weather into the weekend, with possible heavy rain just ahead

Some major changes are on the way, as the potential for heavy showers is increasing for early next week. A deep trough will develop to the northwest of the state around Monday and turn our winds to the south-southeast. Those winds will tap into a lot of moisture that will result in a very wet and unsettled weather pattern from late Monday and into Halloween on Wednesday. It’s still too early to tell exactly where the highest potential for flash flooding will be as the system moves through the island chain from west to east, but we’ll be tracking it closely for you over the next few days.