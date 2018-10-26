Wet trade wind weather into the weekend, with possible heavy rain just ahead

Weather will be a bit on the wet side, especially for windward areas into the weekend as incoming showers on the trade winds are enhanced by weak upper level disturbances. We should have slightly drier conditions for the weekend, but it will still be partly cloudy with trade wind showers during the nighttime and morning hours.
Some major changes are on the way, as the potential for heavy showers is increasing for early next week. A deep trough will develop to the northwest of the state around Monday and turn our winds to the south-southeast. Those winds will tap into a lot of moisture that will result in a very wet and unsettled weather pattern from late Monday and into Halloween on Wednesday. It’s still too early to tell exactly where the highest potential for flash flooding will be as the system moves through the island chain from west to east, but we’ll be tracking it closely for you over the next few days.
The surf on the south shores isn’t quitting yet, with the high surf advisory extended again to 6 a.m. Saturday. Surf should peak in the 6-10 foot range before finally declining on Sunday. A small north-northwest swell is on the way down, but a larger and more northerly swell is forecast to come in Saturday. An even larger swell could push north shore surf to advisory levels Tuesday. There’s also a small craft advisory that is now in effect all weekend for Maui County and Big Island coastal waters.
