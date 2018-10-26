Weeks after system outage, DOE starts processing late payments to vendors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Education Department says it will be sending out nearly 2,000 late checks to vendors totaling about $15 million after restoring its financial management system.
The system went down Oct. 6 during what was supposed to be an upgrade.
Officials said the system has been partially restored, and that payments in three areas will be expedited — school facilities, workers compensation claims and special education services.
The outage primarily affected vendor payments, the DOE said.
Employee payroll and school food services weren’t affected.
The DOE said that over the weekend it mailed out about $320,000 in payments to vendors.
The rest of the backlogged payments are set to go out in coming days.
“Please be assured that we are working diligently to bring this critical system back up and running properly. We are making every effort to expedite payments once the system is fully operational," said Amy Kunz, DOE assistant superintendent and chief financial officer, in a news release.
