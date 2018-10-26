Warriors selected to finish 6th in Big West preseason media poll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team was selected to finish sixth in the Big West preseason media poll.
Hawaii finished in sixth place this past season.
The ‘Bows return eight letterwinners from last year with seniors Sheriff Drammeh, Jack Purchase and Brocke Stepteau each returning.
Drammeh was the Big West Best Hustle Player while Purchase was the Big West Best Sixth Player last year.
UC Irvine is the favorite to win the league, receiving 10 of a possible 24 first-place votes. Cal State Fullerton, which upset the Anteaters and captured the Big West Tournament title last year, received four first-place votes to finish second.
2018-19 Big West Preseason Media Poll
1. UC Irvine (10)- 192 points
2. Cal State Fullerton (4) - 183
3. UC Davis (6) - 180
4. UC Santa Barbara (4) - 149
5. Long Beach State - 116
6. Hawai'i - 110
7. UC Riverside - 61
8. Cal Poly - 47
9. CSUN - 42
Hawaii opens its season with an exhibition game versus Hawaii Pacific on Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.