Trade winds hold for now, more big surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Comfortable trade wind weather will hold firm for the next few days. A typical rainfall pattern will focus low clouds and showers over windward slopes, with some showers passing over leeward areas at times.
Southeasterly winds will develop ahead of a cold front late Sunday and Monday. A moist southerly flow is expected to produce widespread rainfall and unsettled conditions across much of the state Monday night through Wednesday.As this event is still more than four days away, some uncertainty on the details and timing remains.
That said, heavy rainfall could start as early as Monday night over Kauai, with the greatest rainfall chances expected on Kauai and Oahu on Tuesday. The deep moisture will likely shift slowly eastward on Wednesday.
The current south-southwest swell continues to fade, another large long-period south-southwest swell is now filling in with advisory-level surf along exposed south facing shores through Friday. Another south reinforcement is due on Friday, which will continue to produce surf well above the seasonal average into the weekend. A gradual downward trend is likely Sunday through the first half of next week.
Moderate surf along north facing shores will hold through Friday as overlapping north-northwest swells continue to move through the local waters. The north-northwest swell that peaked Tuesday night will become reinforced by a similar swell later today through Friday, then by a larger north-northwest swell beginning late Saturday. This larger source may boost surf to near-advisory levels for north facing shores as it peaks Saturday night through Sunday.
