Suspect arrested in connection with Tantalus murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Tantalus.
The suspect, 29-year-old Anson Anton, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder, according to Honolulu police records.
Anton is accused in the death of 22-year-old Mackflik Kolman, who was found lifeless near the 3800 block of Tantalus Drive on Oct. 14.
Kolman had suspicious injuries, authorities said.
Police are still investigating.
