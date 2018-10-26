Sunrise Open House: Wilhelmina Rise

Finally, 1572 Wilhelmina for $1,388,000. According to the listing, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on the Rise has never been offered. 3 separate entrances, one to a cottage w/ wood flooring & full bath. One upstairs of the main house with old fashion charm, high ceilings, and wood flooring. There's an updated studio downstairs of the main house w/ marble flooring, gas stove & full bath. This corner lot property offers the best of both vintage and modern styles. This Home offered at $1,388,000.