Sunrise Open House: Waikiki Condos

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today's Sunrise Open House we focus on Waikiki condos. There are a few to choose from. At last check, 339 fee simple Waikiki condos were actively listed for sale: priced from $162,000 to $12,500,000. With that many on the market it's hard to choose, so we will focus on 3 selected from the 17 that have come on the market in the last week.