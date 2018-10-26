Sunrise Open House: Waikele Townhomes

Finally we visit Waikele's Village on the Green. This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with 2 parking, right on the golf course. Built in 1995, it was remodeled in 2008 and has more than 1300 square feet inside. There are granite kitchen counter tops, a landscaped yard, and the garage has hydraulic ceiling storage. This townhome features vaulted ceilings and has 15 Owned Solar Panels. Village on the Green, 2 bedroom townhome could be yours for $589,000.