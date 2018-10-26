Sunrise Open House: Oahu’s Leeward Coast

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -In this week’s Sunrise Open House, we focus on homes for sale on the Leeward Coast.
This first one is a bit of a fixer-upper. But it’s at a low price point and a good location.
This is on Saint Johns Road, just across from the beach.
It’s going for $288,000.
The listing suggests that you should have your tool box ready or just tear down the home.
Right now, it has three bedrooms and one bath, 880 square feet on a 4,500-square-foot-level lot.
There’s a little blue house for sale on Maaloa Street.
It’s going for $459,000.
Three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, and a large bonus room off the kitchen.
It also has a pool.
There’s a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath house on Huamoa Street you might want to check out.
It has a large backyard, engineered wood flooring, which means it’s real hardwood on top of plywood and it has a built-in home elevator.
It’s on the market for $599,000.
If you’re looking for your dream home, make sure to get out to an open house this weekend.
