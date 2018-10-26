Sunrise Open House: Mililani

On today's Sunrise Open House we are looking at single family homes on the market in Mililani.
There are 32 actively listed for sale, ranging in price from $629,000 to $1.4 million.
Let's look a 3 that have just come on the market in the last few days.
First up, a Mililani Town 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that was built in 1970 and updated in 2015.
It has more than 1400 square feet of interior living space on a 6400 square foot lot.
The remodeled kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
There are tile and laminate floors throughout.
The solar panels are owned and come with an EV charging station... and, there's a hot tub.
Owners pay a $39 association fee every month.
Mililani Town 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage offered at $757,000.
Next up we move to Mauka to check out a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, with parking for 4.
This home is on a cul de sac and has more than 2200 square feet inside.
The lot is more than 6500 square feet.
There's central air and split ACs throughout and two separate living areas, one formal and one family.
Three of the 4 bedrooms are downstairs with the master on the second floor.
This Mililani Mauka 4 bedroom, 2 bath was built in 1992 and is priced at $960,000.
Finally, another Mauka home... it's a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, with a separate studio.
There's 1,921 square feet of living space on a lot of more than 5600 square feet.
The listing boasts of more than $500,000 in custom designed upgrades and 20 owned pv panels.
There's split a/c along with professional landscaping including a moss rock waterfall and a Koi fish pond.
Built in 1998, this home was remodeled last year.
Owners pay a $22 association fee every month.
This Mauka 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath is listed at $1,199,000.
If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.
