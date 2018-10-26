Sunrise Open House: Mililani Town Homes

Next, we move to Launani Valley and "Gardens at Launani V." This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has 2 parking and 925 square feet inside. There's also a 90 square foot lanai. This home was also built in 1993 but has been recently remodeled with a new white shaker kitchen with soft-close drawers, quartzite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. Both bathtubs were just reglazed and there's marble-top vanities. Maintenance fees total $454 per month and include a pool and playground. A "Gardens at Lau-nani V" 3 bedroom offered at $465,000.