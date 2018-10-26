Sunrise Open House: Mililani Town Homes

MILILANI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today's Sunrise Open House, we check out condos and townhouses in Mililani. There are 64 actively listed for sale, priced from $125,000 to $595,000. Here are three 3-bedrooms that just came on the market yesterday.
Let's start at Hillsdale 2 in Mililani Mauka. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has 2 parking and 924 square feet of interior living space. Built in 1993 there's both laminate and carpeted flooring, a stack washer/dryer, and a kitchen that opens to the living/dining area. Monthly maintenance fees total $458. Hillsdale 2 three bedroom listed for sale at $448,000.
Next, we move to Launani Valley and "Gardens at Launani V." This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has 2 parking and 925 square feet inside. There's also a 90 square foot lanai. This home was also built in 1993 but has been recently remodeled with a new white shaker kitchen with soft-close drawers, quartzite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. Both bathtubs were just reglazed and there's marble-top vanities. Maintenance fees total $454 per month and include a pool and playground. A "Gardens at Lau-nani V" 3 bedroom offered at $465,000.
Finally, let's go to Spruce Ridge Villas in Mililani Town for another 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 parking... but this one is considerably larger. Built in 1973, this two-story townhouse has 1,369 square feet of interior living space. The kitchen and bathrooms have recently been renovated and have wood laminate flooring and newer appliances. There's some convenient outdoor living space both front and back. Monthly maintenance fees are $537 and include a community pool, hot tub, and playground. Spruce Ridge Villas 3 bedroom priced at $540,000.
For more information on these and other listings, visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php
