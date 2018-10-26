Sunrise Open House: Manoa

On today's Sunrise Open House, the three most affordable single family homes available in Manoa... and they're not cheap.
Let's start with a 1500 square foot... 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on East Manoa Road.
This home sits on a 5300 square foot lot on a quiet cul-de-sac.
It has Manoa stream frontage, and was renovated just last year.
It now features comfortable living spaces, a designer kitchen, and a Master Suite.
There's all new plumbing, electrical, windows, roof, siding, hardwood flooring, and more.
East Manoa Road 3 bedroom listed for $1-million-270-thousand dollars.
Next, we move to Sonoma Street for a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a steep 11,400 square foot lot.
There's also a separate studio and views of Manoa Valley, Diamond Head, and Waikiki.
Built in 1992, this home has custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, laminate and tile flooring... a walk-in shower in the master bathroom, and 39 panels on a leased PV system.
The studio has a full kitchen and bath.
Sonoma street 3 bedroom offered at $1-million-375-thousand dollars.
Finally, let's stop by a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on Kaloaluiki Street in Manoa.
It's CPR, which means it shares a pool, driveway, and a nearly 30,000 square foot lot with 3 other homes.
Because of the sharing, there's an $802 monthly maintenance fee.
This house was built in 1982, but completely remodeled in 2005.
It has solid tongue-and-groove wood floors, Asian mahogany cabinetry, and stone bath floors.
Our 3rd least expensive Manoa home, listed at $1,388,000.
