Sunrise Open House: Kuilima at Turtle Bay Resort

Next, let's check out Kuilima Estates West. This is a fully furnished 1 bedroom, 2 bath, with loft a "B" unit. There's also one parking space. It has 658 square feet inside with a good-sized lanai. The listing says this unit has a legal vacation rental permit and is in a vacation rental pool. Built in 1973, it was remodeled just last year. Maintenance fees total $550 per month and include cable TV. Kuilima Estates West offered at $651,939.