Sunrise Open House: Kuilima at Turtle Bay Resort

On today's Sunrise Open House, we're heading to the North Shore and the community of Kuilima at Turtle Bay Resort. There are 12 fee simple units actively listed for sale, priced from $525,000 to more than $3.6 million. Let's start in Kuilima Estates East.
This split-level townhome was built in 1975. Originally a studio, it's been updated and is now set-up as a 1 bedroom, 2 bath, with loft. Interior space totals 722 square feet and there's a 180 square foot lanai. One parking space is included. Monthly maintenance fees are $485 and include cable TV. First open house is this Sunday, 2-5 pm. Kuilima Estates East for $525,000.
Next, let's check out Kuilima Estates West. This is a fully furnished 1 bedroom, 2 bath, with loft a "B" unit. There's also one parking space. It has 658 square feet inside with a good-sized lanai. The listing says this unit has a legal vacation rental permit and is in a vacation rental pool. Built in 1973, it was remodeled just last year. Maintenance fees total $550 per month and include cable TV. Kuilima Estates West offered at $651,939.
Finally, let's take a look at the Ocean Villas. This is a furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 1 parking space. There's 1768 square feet of living space and a large lanai. The listing says this "Presidential Suite" is a legal vacation rental with proven income of more than $220,000 per year. Maintenance fees are $1,621 per month and include central A/C, cable TV, internet, along with other common expenses. Ocean Villas 3 bedroom priced at $2,395,000.
For more information on these and other listings, visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php
If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.
