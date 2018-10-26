Sunrise Open House: Kahiwelo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Sunrise Open House will focus on Makakilo's Kahiwelo: a newer neighborhood with most homes less than 10 years old. It's been active, with 17 sales in the last 180 days. Sales prices ranged from $780,000 to just more than a million dollars. There are 3 homes in escrow, and 9 actively listed for sale. All Kahiwelo homes have a $50 maintenance fee.