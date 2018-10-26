Sunrise Open House: Fee-simple, single-family homes on Oahu

Finally, another property that just went on the market yesterday This one at $1,388,000. It has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and sits on a 6,500 square foot lot a little less than half way up Wilhelmina Rise. This home, built in 1927 and remodeled in 2015, offers a lot of options. There are 3 separate entrances: one to a cottage, another to the main house, and the third to a studio downstairs. Total living area is more than 2.500 square feet. There's a newly added enclosed garage with room for 2 cars and storage. The listing comments say this property could be for multi-generations or could be rented in parts for additional income. Again it's on Wilhelmina Rise for $1,388,000.