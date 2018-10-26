Sunrise Open House: Ewa Plain

We'll start with the Kapolei community of Malanai and a home priced at $599,800. It's a 3 bedroom, with 2.5 baths, 1,271 square feet of living space. This home is located in a cul-de-sac, and as you will notice with ALL our featured homes today, it's got some outdoor space designed to entertain family and friends. There is split a/c, a fenced backyard, and it's just under $600,000.