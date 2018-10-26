Sunrise Open House: East Honolulu Condos and Townhomes

Finally, a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath at Moana Kai. This townhome has parking for 3. There's more than 1500 square feet of interior space and a 216 square foot lanai. Built in 2005, it was remodeled in 2014 with engineered wood floors, new carpet, appliances, washer/dryer, and ceiling fans. This needs a mention... it has central A/C. Monthly maintenance fees are $419. Moana Kai 3 bedroom on the market priced at $849,000.