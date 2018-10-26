Sunrise Open House: Central Oahu

Another home in Mililani Mauka is on the market for $795,000. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with 1,615 square feet of living area on a 4,300 square foot lot. Built in 1993, it was remodeled just this year. It's in a cul-de-sac and the listing remarks say close to open park space for the kids. There are lava rock walls and a professionally landscaped yard with a nice backyard patio.