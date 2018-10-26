Opening statements begin in trial of former Kailua dentist accused of killing a young patient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opening statements began today in the trial of a former Kailua dentist accused of killing a young patient.
Lilly Geyer faces manslaughter charges in connection with the death of 3-year-old Finley Boyle.
In 2013, during a dental procedure, Boyle stopped breathing and suffered a heart attack after being sedated. The little girl fell into a coma and died a month later.
Thursday in court, Geyer's attorney, Michael Green, says the 3-year-old girl was diagnosed with a viral respiratory infection about 3 weeks before the dental procedure.
Green says Finley's mother, who is a registered nurse, never told Geyer about the infection or disclosed it on any of the appointment paperwork.
"This dentist, which is her practice and policy, goes over the form and one of the questions is, does your daughter have a respiratory illness? And the answer was no. Five hours after it was diagnosed. This was a recipe for disaster," said Green.
Green says without that information, his client did not understand why Finley was having complications.
The prosecutor, Deputy Attorney General Michael Parrish, argued that Geyer instructed her receptionist, who sometimes served as a dental assisstant, to administer the sedatives to Finley. Geyer was not present when that happened, and Parrish says neither Geyer nor the assistant were licensed to at the time.
“The defendant did not want her girls to tell anyone that the defendant was not present when the drugs were taken out, mixed, adminstered,” Parrish said.
When Finley stopped breathing, Parrish says Geyer said “no” several times when her assistant asked if they should call 911.
The trial continues Friday.
Geyer is facing 36 charges, including manslaughter, assault, and drug violations.
Last year, the state enacted a law named after Finley, which requires dental offices that give anesthetics to post information verifying their license.
