More trade wind showers, surf to end the work week

High pressure to the north will keep the trade winds blowing over the islands, while some minor disturbances will increase the amount of passing showers. Windward and mauka areas will get the bulk of the rainfall, but some showers will make their way leeward through the weekend.
There’s a good chance for heavy rainfall as we head into next week. A much stronger trough is forecast to set up shop to the northwest of the state, which will bring southeast to southerly Kona winds. Those winds in turn will draw up a lot of moisture which will interact with instability from the low, resulting in heavy rain, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, which could make for a very wet Halloween. We can’t say yet exactly how each island will be impacted, but stay tuned.
The high surf advisory continues for south-facing shores with 6 to 10 foot waves possible through the day. There’s still a moderate swell for north shores that will be bolstered by another swell that could push waves near advisory levels Saturday. A small craft advisory also remains in effect for the windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
