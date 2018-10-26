More trade wind showers, surf to end the work week

There’s a good chance for heavy rainfall as we head into next week. A much stronger trough is forecast to set up shop to the northwest of the state, which will bring southeast to southerly Kona winds. Those winds in turn will draw up a lot of moisture which will interact with instability from the low, resulting in heavy rain, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, which could make for a very wet Halloween. We can’t say yet exactly how each island will be impacted, but stay tuned.