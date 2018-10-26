After years of complaints and $1M in fines, homeowner just keeps operating illegal vacation rental

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A six-bedroom house near Kailua Beach that’s illegally operating as a vacation rental has accrued more than $1 million in unpaid city fines.
But residents say they’re not optimistic the years-long headache will go away any time soon.
On Thursday, several rental cars pulled up to the house with the latest batch of vacationers set to stay in the home. They said they were paying $1,500. That’s $500 more than the daily fines from the city.
“The mayor’s administration is sending a message: ‘Go ahead operate illegally. We are not going to crack down on you,’” said state Rep. Cynthia Thielen, who represents Kailua.
Neighbors on North Kalaheo Avenue also fear retaliation by the owner.
Last month, several of them received a letter from the city saying the fines for the illegal rental total $1.5 million.
There is a lien on the home and foreclosure is on the works.
But the neighbors, who didn’t want their names used, say they’ve heard that for years.
“They are sending the same letter to all of us just have the amounts different," said one woman who lives nearby.
Thielen says she has worked to push Mayor Kirk Caldwell to do something.
“I’ve written to the mayor, laying out the law, saying you can enforce this right now. Go after them. Shut them down," she said.
“I fault the city administration and I fault Mayor Caldwell and say you know the time has passed, get your act together enforce the laws."
HNN asked the city for an update on the situation, but hasn’t received a response.
HNN also reached out to the owner and VRBO, where the property is still being advertised, and got no response.
Hawaii News Now first reported on the illegal vacation rental in 2016. The city said then that it didn’t have the tools to investigate even though the mayor vowed to crack down in 2014.
